Real Madrid ready to sanction loan exit for Franco Mastantuono

Tottenham Hotspur may have a chance to sign 18-year-old Real Madrid wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer as they prepare to advance talks for a deal.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Franco Mastantuono is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old Real Madrid prospect.

The Fichajes report has brought good news for Tottenham, as Real Madrid will sanction a loan exit for the South American playmaker in the summer transfer window. With Tottenham getting the green light to pursue a deal, talks between the two clubs will accelerate in the coming weeks.

Franco Mastantuono has had to bide his time since joining Real Madrid from River Plate last summer. The Spanish giants beat intense competition to secure his services, but the 18-year-old has not been a regular starter in his debut season, as he is a part of a stacked offensive unit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mastantuono has managed less than 1,500 minutes of game time in 35 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with three goals and one assist. However, the Argentine prodigy’s stock remains high, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Franco Mastantuono makes sense. The North London outfit will dip into the market for a versatile wide attacker this summer, as they need more productivity from the flanks.