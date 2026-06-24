Tottenham eyeing Jason Steele swoop this summer

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 35-year-old English goalkeeper Jason Steele from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

According to a report by Sebastian Stafford-Bloor on The Athletic, Jason Steele is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a new reserve goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 35-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper.

Jason Steele and his career so far

Jason Steele has had an understated career in the Premier League thus far. Born in Newton Aycliffe, the Englishman spent his formative years in his homeland and graduated from the youth division at Middlesbrough. He enjoyed some success with Boro, making nearly 150 appearances for the now-Championship club.

Subsequently, Steele was a regular during his spell with Blackburn Rovers, which compelled Brighton & Hove Albion to sign him in July 2018. Since then, the 35-year-old has primarily been a backup goalkeeper for the Seagulls, making only 63 appearances while keeping 20 clean sheets and conceding 91 goals.

However, the English shot-stopper has been a reliable deputy to Robert Sanchez and Bart Verbruggen, with his exploits even earning him a call-up to the national squad a couple of years ago. Meanwhile, Steele’s progress in the last eight years has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur will pursue a goalkeeper this summer as they are in a spot of bother over Guglielmo Vicario’s long-term future. The Italian international is reportedly a target for several Serie A clubs, with recent updates linking him with Napoli.

However, Tottenham will not replace Vicario with Steele, as widespread reports have suggested that they will also sign a new first-choice goalkeeper, with Anatoliy Trubin among the targets. Instead, Steele will move to North London to reprise the role he has been essaying at Brighton & Hove Albion.

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With Antonin Kinsky reportedly considering a move away from Tottenham this summer, the Lilywhites need a new backup shot-stopper. Steele is thus a viable target, and per The Athletic, Roberto De Zerbi is the driving force behind a possible deal, having seen the Englishman up close during their time together at Brighton & Hove Albion.