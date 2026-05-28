Tottenham will launch move for Anatoliy Trubin if Guglielmo Vicario leaves

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham could end up making a move for Benfica’s goalkeeping sensation Anatoliy Trubin.

Having secured their Premier League status, Tottenham have started planning for the summer transfer window and according to A Bola via SportWitness, the North London club are interested in acquiring the services of Anatoliy Trubin. They could soon launch a move for the Ukrainian international.

Trubin is keen on a move to the Premier League, and he is a massive admirer of Roberto De Zerbi, having worked under him at Shakhtar Donetsk. The 24-year-old spoke very highly of the Italian manager recently. Given the relationship between the two, Tottenham will certainly have the edge over other clubs. However, a potential deal will depend on the future of Guglielmo Vicario.

The Tottenham shot-stopper has been constantly linked with a move away. He reportedly has a personal agreement in place with Inter Milan. Having lost his place as their undisputed number one towards the end of the season, an exit looks likely. If he does end up leaving, Spurs will make a move for Trubin, who has had a sensational rise at Benfica.

Why Tottenham want to sign Benfica mainstay?

He joined the Portuguese club back in 2023 for €10 million plus add-ons from Shakhtar. His contract runs until 2028, and he is protected by a massive €100 million release clause. However, Benfica are ready to negotiate under the right conditions.

The 24-year-old is one of the priority targets for Tottenham in goal. He has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Benfica, conceding just 24 goals in 32 league games and has kept 13 clean sheets. With him in goal, they have only conceded a goal every 144 minutes.

He has saved 74 out of the 98 shots he has faced, a save percentage of 75.51%. His performances have impressed everyone at Tottenham, and De Zerbi is certainly in favour of his arrival. The North London club value his age, potential and his shot-stopping ability.

Tottenham want a keeper, Trubin wants to play in the Premier League, and he is a massive admirer of De Zerbi; everything points towards a potential transfer. However, Vicario’s future will decide how things pan out.