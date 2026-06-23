Liverpool threaten Manchester United, Tottenham move for Mateus Fernandes

Liverpool could look to hijack Manchester United and Tottenham’s move for West Ham United midfield star Mateus Fernandes.

Manchester United and Tottenham midfield target Mateus Fernandes could end up joining Liverpool this summer. According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds have positioned themselves to hijack a move for the West Ham United sensation, who is valued at over £85 million.

They are keen on reinforcing their midfield ahead of next season, and Fernandes seems to be an ideal fit for their setup. They have already snatched Victor Munoz from Newcastle United in the eleventh hour and are now looking to beat United and Tottenham to the signature of the 21-year-old Portuguese international.

Fernandes, who joined the Hammers last summer from Southampton, enjoyed an exceptional debut campaign. He was involved in 38 matches and ended up contributing towards eight goals. While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he was used in a variety of roles in the centre of the park and delivered impressive performances consistently.

Premier League clubs to battle for Fernandes

The 21-year-old was one of their standout performers last season, but it wasn’t enough to ensure West Ham survives the drop. With them relegated, his departure now looks certain, and clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham have been working on a potential transfer for some time.

With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte likely to be sold, the Red Devils want to revamp their midfield with multiple signings. They consider Fernandes an ideal fit for their setup because of his age and versatility. He has great technical ability, composure on the ball, and his creativity will give them something different from deeper positions.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are looking for more quality in the midfield. Fernandes will be an upgrade on the majority of the options they have, and he could also replace Lucas Bergvall, who has been linked with a move away.

Liverpool are looking to hijack the deal

While both United and Spurs have been making moves, they could miss out on his signature as Liverpool are looking to hijack the deal. The Reds will prioritise midfield reinforcement as they look to add more energy and athleticism to the mix.

They consider Fernandes an ideal fit for their setup, amidst uncertainty around Alexis Mac Allister‘s future. They have reportedly established contact with the London club as they look to beat the rivals.

The Hammers value him at over £85 million, which certainly makes things very difficult for any interested club. As a result, it will be interesting to see if any club ends up meeting their demands or they play the waiting game to try and force the Hammers to lower the asking price.