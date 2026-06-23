Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City line up summer move for Kiano Dyer

Championship outfits Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City are interested in bringing Chelsea youngster Kiano Dyer on loan this summer

Chelsea midfielder Kiano Dyer is a loan target for Championship sides Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City this summer, per TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old midfield prospect has impressed within Chelsea’s Cobham academy system, particularly in the Under-21 setup.

New manager Xabi Alonso does not intend to retain Dyer for first-team plans ahead of the new season; instead, the West London outfit are prioritising a loan move to accelerate the young midfielder’s development.

Having joined Chelsea from West Bromwich Albion’s academy in 2023, Dyer signed a long-term contract last year that extends through 2030. That gives Chelsea the flexibility to develop his career strategically.

Championship sides keen on signing Kiano Dyer

Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City represent attractive platforms for Dyer’s senior debut within the English football pyramid. Both clubs operate on a model that integrates young academy talent into competitive squads, a cost-effective strategy for teams contending for promotion or playoff places.

This approach has proven effective; Blackburn Rovers, for instance, recently lost out to Bolton Wanderers in the race to sign Liverpool’s Luca Stephenson, signalling their ambition to strengthen via youth signings.

A notable concern is Dyer’s previous loan spell with Eredivisie side FC Volendam, where he managed only four appearances totalling 26 minutes across all competitions. Since returning to Cobham in January, however, the teenage prospect has impressed consistently in Chelsea’s youth setup.

Chelsea plan to bring in new midfielders this summer

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso’s preference for a loan likely reflects Chelsea’s pursuit of first-team midfielders. Chelsea are reportedly linked with LOSC Lille’s Ayyoub Bouaddi, and reportedly interested in Tottenham’s Lucas Bergvall, moves that align with the West London club’s midfield transfer strategy.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

This context underscores why Dyer, despite his promise and potential, will develop elsewhere this season before Chelsea revisits his first-team pathway. The club could either view him as a promising part of their firt team plans for the future or sell him on for a profit, which will be determined by how he performes away on loan.