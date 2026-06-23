Andoni Iraola pushing Liverpool to re-sign Darwin Nunez

Al-Hilal attacking mainstay Darwin Nunez could secure a sensational return to Anfield upon Andoni Iraola’s request.

According to a report from Fichajes, Darwin Nunez could return to Liverpool this summer, as their new manager, Andoni Iraola, is pushing the club to re-sign the South American forward. It has come as a surprise to many as the Uruguayan international’s first spell at the club was marked by inconsistency and criticism.

Nunez joined the Merseyside club from SL Benfica back in 2022. During his three-year spell, he was involved in 143 matches and contributed towards 66 goals. The 26-year-old parted ways with the club to join Al-Hilal last summer in a deal worth close to €53 million. He has done a decent job since moving to the Middle East, with 14 goal contributions in his 24 outings.

Why Liverpool are considering re-signing Nunez?

While he still has two years left on his deal at Al-Hilal, Nunez could be on the move this summer, amidst interest from his former club, Liverpool. The Reds are looking for another striker this summer, with Hugo Ekitike out with a ruptured Achilles tendon and unlikely to return until 2027.

While the Merseyside outfit do have Alexander Isak in their ranks, Iraola is keen on having another quality option at his disposal, as the versatile Cody Gakpo’s future is also up in the air. The newly appointed Liverpool boss is believed to be a massive admirer of Nunez.

His finishing might be a major question mark, but his off-the-ball work rate, pace, and aggression in space make him a very capable option to have. A better environment and greater confidence could also help him produce improved results in the final third.

While fans may not be too pleased about Iraola’s decision to bring him back, Nunez is still only 26 and could certainly offer a lot to the team as a whole. He is a proven Premier League player, and since he knows the club inside out, the South American attacker should not take long to adjust to his surroundings.

Also Read: Three players Liverpool should target under Andoni Iraola

He might not be the most clinical striker in front of goal, but his overall output and the chaos he can create in opposition defences could make him worth the gamble. However, with two years left on his contract, they may have to fork out a significant fee to bring him back to Anfield.