Liverpool offered the chance to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been offered to Liverpool following a mutual contract termination with Al-Hilal, as the club ponders a decision. .

According to TeamTalk, the Uruguayan attacker is being positioned as an option for the Merseysiders, who are weighing up a summer move.

Liverpool face twin absences—Ekitike’s long-term injury and Isak’s ongoing fitness doubts—making Nunez’s familiarity with the club’s tactical system and proven Premier League pedigree particularly valuable. Al-Hilal signed Nunez last summer in a reported £46 million deal. After signing Karim Benzema midway through the season, Al-Hilal de-registered Nunez to address foreign player quota limits.

Nunez had a bright start in Saudi Arabia, ending the season with nine goals in 24 appearances across all competitions. Since the end of the January window, he has been repeatedly linked with a return to Europe, with AC Milan, Chelsea, and Newcastle United all reportedly interested.

Nunez offered to Liverpool?

Nunez prefers a return to Anfield over other suitors, a preference rooted in his familiarity with Liverpool and the club’s suitability for his career trajectory. The free-agent status—confirmed by the mutual termination of his Al-Hilal contract—removes a major financial barrier to a move.

FSG, Liverpool’s ownership group, are reportedly considering the move, with the opportunity to sign Nunez without a transfer fee positioning him as a pragmatic option in a market where striker valuations remain inflated. Liverpool’s decision will hinge on assessing whether Nunez’s form in Saudi Arabia justifies a fresh commitment.

Now the big question is whether Liverpool need Núñez, and the answer is probably yes. Perhaps not the Uruguayan himself, but certainly a new striker, given the long-term injury to Ekitike. Moreover, there are persistent doubts about Alexander Isak’s fitness record, which could make the ready availability of the Uruguayan an interesting option for Liverpool to consider.

Why Al-Hilal De-Registered Nunez

Nunez’s decent start did not prevent Al-Hilal from capitalising on the availability of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman and former side Al-Ittihad had a contractual stand off, as Al-Hilal took advantage to bring the attacker as their new marquee signing. Nunez’s de-registration from the Saudi Pro League squad to address foreign player quota limits significantly limited his playing time and eventually prompted the mutual termination.