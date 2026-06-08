Darwin Nunez wants Liverpool return amid Chelsea, Newcastle United links

Darwin Nunez would reportedly prefer a switch back to Liverpool amid suggestions he could leave Al-Hilal following a turbulent time in the Middle East.

A host of Premier League teams are chasing a new striker this summer, and one name that has been circulating on the lists of a few clubs is Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan could depart the Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal following a turbulent period there, as Fichajes now reports he would prefer a return to Liverpool if possible, amid links to Newcastle United and Chelsea.

There has been plenty of chatter around Darwin Nunez since he lost his place in the squad at Al-Hilal following the arrival of Karim Benzema in January. Over in the Premier League, a few clubs have shown interest in bringing the Uruguayan back to England, with Chelsea and Newcastle United among those reportedly keen.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested, as Eddie Howe wants a new striker following the ineffective displays from big-money signings Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade. The links to the Uruguayan have been present for a few months, and he could become a serious target if the club can get the financial details right, although the striker would be expected to take a significant pay cut.

Darwin Nunez back to Liverpool?

Chelsea are another team reportedly keen on the attacker, as new boss Xabi Alonso wants a new striker in place ahead of the new season. The Blues are losing confidence in Liam Delap following a disappointing first season at the club, and the Spanish manager would prefer an experienced option, with Nunez fitting the profile.

However, the main story here is that Nunez would prefer a return to Liverpool if he were to leave Al-Hilal this summer. The Reds are also looking for a new striker following the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike, and all eyes will be on new boss Andoni Iraola to make a decision. Moreover, the departure of Arne Slot could also become a key factor in the South American forward choosing a return to Anfield over exploring other options.

What happened to Darwin Nunez?

Nunez left Liverpool for a Saudi Arabian move, with Al-Hilal agreeing on a £46 million fee for the Uruguayan. Despite starting the season brightly in the Saudi Pro League, scoring six goals in 16 league appearances, the arrival of Benzema created complications. Moreover, due to the foreign player eligibility quota, Nunez was de-registered from the league squad, which has left him unhappy.

The report claims the forward is ready to leave Al-Hilal, with further suggestions that the club and player could even mutually terminate the existing contract. In that scenario, Nunez could become a free agent, which would likely attract interest from teams like Newcastle United or Chelsea, while Liverpool might also consider bringing him back if Iraola sees the Uruguayan as a suitable fit.