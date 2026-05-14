Darwin Nunez increasingly likely to join Newcastle United amid Chelsea links.

Newcastle United are preparing for another major attacking addition, with Darwin Nunez being a top target.

Darwin Nunez’s chances of securing a return to European football are said to be increasing ahead of the summer transfer window, with Newcastle United emerging as one of the strongest contenders for his signature. The Uruguayan striker is believed to be edging closer to an exit from Al-Hilal after falling completely out of favour during the second half of the season.

The 26-year-old has not featured in a matchday squad since February, and there is now growing expectation that his spell in the Middle East could end far earlier than originally anticipated. Newcastle have monitored Nunez for several years, dating back to his time at Benfica before his high-profile move to Liverpool, and the club are once again considering a serious approach.

According to Football Insider, Eddie Howe is understood to want attacking reinforcements as Newcastle look to rebuild a frontline capable of pushing the club back toward the European positions next season. Concerns remain over consistency in the final third, and the hierarchy believe a physically dominant forward could elevate the team’s overall attacking level.

Chelsea and Juventus are also believed to be in the race, although any deal will still carry major financial complications. Even if Al-Hilal agree to terminate Nunez’s contract early and allow him to leave on a free transfer, interested clubs would still need to offer a salary package close to the enormous contract he currently earns in Saudi Arabia.

Despite his difficult spell at Al-Hilal, Newcastle continue to value the qualities that once made him one of Europe’s most explosive forwards at Benfica. His athletic profile, relentless movement, and ability to stretch defensive lines remain highly attractive to clubs seeking more direct attacking options.

Why Nunez could suit Howe’s system better than Newcastle’s current forwards

From a tactical standpoint, Nunez would offer Newcastle United a very different attacking dimension compared to their existing options. Howe’s system relies heavily on vertical transitions, aggressive pressing, and constant off-ball movement from the front line, areas where Nunez naturally thrives.

Unlike more static centre-forwards, the Uruguayan is most dangerous when attacking open spaces behind defensive lines. His pace and physicality force defenders deeper, creating additional room for Newcastle’s attacking midfielders and wide forwards to operate between the lines.

There are still flaws in his game, particularly regarding composure in front of goal and decision-making during slower buildup phases. However, the Tyneside outfit may feel the environment at St James’ Park could help unlock the confidence and rhythm he occasionally lacked at Liverpool and Al-Hilal.

Can Newcastle finally unlock the best version of Darwin Nunez?

This feels like the kind of gamble Newcastle may eventually decide is worth taking. Nunez remains an unpredictable player, but his ceiling is still extremely high in the right tactical setup. At a club built around intensity, direct attacking football, and emotional crowd energy, there is a genuine argument that Newcastle could provide the perfect environment for him to rebuild his reputation in both England and Europe.