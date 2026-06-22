West Ham United price for Mateus Fernandes putting Manchester United off summer deal

Manchester United could reconsider their pursuit of Mateus Fernandes amid growing tension over West Ham United’s asking price and Tottenham’s growing interest.

According to iNews, West Ham United’s £85 million asking price for Mateus Fernandes is prompting Manchester United to reconsider their pursuit of the Portuguese midfielder, with Tottenham’s emerging interest adding further pressure on the Red Devils’ ambitions.

West Ham are aware of their need to sell players owing to their financial situation, with Fernandes expected to be the first departure. The promising midfielder has already attracted substantial interest in the window, having been pursued by Manchester United for several weeks prior, per earlier reporting.

However, agreeing a fee remains the central challenge. West Ham’s reported valuation of around £85 million, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano on X, is causing friction with potential suitors, particularly the Red Devils.

Manchester United have been eager to revamp their midfield setup following Casemiro’s departure and amid uncertainty over Manuel Ugarte’s future. Atalanta’s Ederson is nearing completion of his move, though Brazil’s late World Cup call-up briefly stalled the process.

Doubts over the Mateus Fernandes pursuit?

Fernandes is one of the players the club think will solve their problems to a great extent, particularly after Casemiro’s exit. His role at West Ham saw him sit at the base of the midfield, similar to the veteran Brazilian midfielder, while he has enough experience in the Premier League playing in a double pivot.

With midfield reinforcement a priority, Fernandes has emerged as a primary target, though the £85 million price point is now testing the club’s resolve. Manchester United do not want to overpay for their key targets, and are desperately trying to fork out what they deem to be reasonable enough for stars like the Portuguese midfielder, although there is no indication of how much they are willing to splash in this particular deal.

Tottenham’s pursuit complicates the chase

The talks between Manchester United and West Ham remain ongoing, though the report suggests a cooling of the Red Devils’ enthusiasm if the asking price does not shift. Despite Fernandes reportedly preferring Manchester United if given the choice, Tottenham present a serious alternative.

Roberto De Zerbi is eager to bring Fernandes in as a midfield option in addition to Sandro Tonali, with Spurs reportedly chasing both players. Crucially, Spurs appear willing to meet West Ham’s valuation, giving them a financial edge over the Red Devils. Manchester United are still favourites to land Fernandes, but West Ham’s asking price remains the key obstacle to agreement.