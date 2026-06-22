Chelsea in contact for Andrea Cambiaso move, line up €30 million move

Chelsea will look to sign 26-year-old Italian international Andrea Cambiaso from Juventus in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Sportmediaset, Andrea Cambiaso is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Juventus defender.

The report by Sportmediaset has revealed that the West London giants have approached the Bianconeri to discuss a possible deal for the Genoa native. The update has also revealed that Chelsea will soon present a bid worth €25 million, taking the package to €30 million with add-ons. Meanwhile, Juventus will demand around €40 million to part ways with Cambiaso.

Andrea Cambiaso and his time at Juventus so far

Andrea Cambiaso has become a household name in his homeland since establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Juventus. The player had to bide his time before landing on his feet at the Turin-based club. However, he has not looked back since returning from a career-changing loan spell with Bologna in the 2022/23 season.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Juventus in the last few seasons, making nearly 150 appearances thus far while chipping in with eight goals and 17 assists. Meanwhile, Cambiaso’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Andrea Cambiaso makes tactical and logical sense. The Blues have been forced to address their left-back position in the transfer market following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid. The Spanish defender’s departure has left Xabi Alonso with Jorrel Hato as the only recognised left-back in the squad.

With the Dutch defender yet to prove his credentials to become an undisputed first-choice starter, Chelsea must bring in an alternative. Cambiaso has thus emerged as a viable target for the West London club, and recent reports have suggested the possibility of a swap deal.

Also Read: Three left-backs Chelsea should target to replace Marc Cucurella

That is seemingly not on the cards, with the Sportmediaset update revealing an impending proposal worth €30 million. However, with Juventus demanding €40 million, negotiations between the two clubs will determine the possibility of a compromise from either party.