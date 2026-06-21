Sporting CP raise asking price for Ousmane Diomande

Sporting CP will hold out for €80 million to part ways with 22-year-old Ivory Coast international Ousmane Diomande this summer.

According to a report by O Jogo via Sport Witness, Chelsea and Leeds United are interested in Ousmane Diomande. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Sporting CP defender.

Widespread reports have suggested that the Primeira Liga giants may be open to recouping around €40-60 million from the Ivorian defender’s departure. However, the O Jogo update has brought concerning news for his prospective suitors, as Sporting president Frederico Varandas is adamant that a deal will only materialise if they receive an offer very close to the €80 million exit clause in his contract.

Ousmane Diomande and his rapid rise

Ousmane Diomande has made significant progress since joining Sporting CP from FC Midtjylland in January 2023. The 22-year-old was already among the world’s most highly regarded defensive prospects during his spell in Denmark. However, his stock has skyrocketed in the last three years, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for Sporting.

The Ivory Coast international has made nearly 150 appearances thus far for Sporting CP while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Diomande’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Chelsea and Leeds United among his prospective suitors this year.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Leeds United’s interest in Ousmane Diomande makes sense. While Daniel Farke has several centre-backs in his squad, Sebastiaan Bornauw faces an uncertain future at Elland Road amid his reported links with FC Koln. With Farke employing a 3-5-2 formation during Leeds United’s successful resurgence in the second half of the 2025/26 season, they must sign a new central defender.

As for Chelsea, the Blues hold a long-standing interest in the Sporting CP defender. The continued interest is understandable, as Axel Disasi is not in the West London club’s long-term plans, while Wesley Fofana has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the West London club. With Chelsea eager to bring in a long-term central defensive partner for Levi Colwill, Diomande is an option worth considering.

Recent reports suggested that Leeds United would pay a fee within Sporting’s previous valuation of €40-60 million. However, with Frederico Varandas raising the asking price to nearly €80 million, a summer deal will not be straightforward for Leeds United, though Chelsea can still afford to pay that much.