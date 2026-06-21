Liverpool rule out summer move for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool will not launch a bid to re-sign 26-year-old Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez from Al-Hilal this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Barcelona and Newcastle United are interested in Darwin Nunez. The two clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Al-Hilal centre-forward. With Liverpool stepping aside, the two clubs will have a clear run at the 26-year-old Al-Hilal centre-forward in the coming weeks.

How has Darwin Nunez fared since leaving Liverpool?

Darwin Nunez has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Al-Hilal from Liverpool last summer. While the Uruguayan international showed flashes of brilliance in the 2025/26 campaign, his long-term future at the Saudi Pro League club has been uncertain since they signed Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad in the January transfer window.

So, while the 26-year-old scored nine goals and provided five assists in 24 outings across all competitions in his debut season, he has become a peripheral figure after Al-Hilal excluded him from the Saudi Pro League and cup squads. However, Nunez’s stock remains high, with Barcelona and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature heading into the summer transfer window.

A man in demand

According to reports, intermediaries have proposed re-signing Nunez to Liverpool. Other updates claimed that the Merseyside club held an interest in Nunez due to Hugo Ekitike’s concerning long-term achilles injury. However, Liverpool’s decision reflects their current striker depth, with Alexander Isak fit and available after recent injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s interest in Darwin Nunez comes at a time when the Magpies are scouring the market for a striker. Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa struggled to make their mark in their debut season at St. James’ Park. Both players face an uncertain future at the Tyneside club this summer, with Woltemade, in particular, working on engineering his departure.

As for Barcelona, the 2025/26 La Liga champions hold a long-standing interest in Nunez. With Robert Lewandowski calling time on his illustrious stint with the Blaugrana, they need a long-term replacement. However, while Nunez has the potential to hit the ground running at Camp Nou after his stint with Almeria a few years ago, he should be a backup striker, considering his wastefulness in front of the goal.

Nevertheless, the Uruguayan striker remains on Barcelona’s wishlist, and they may have added leverage in negotiations, as they will give him the opportunity to compete for major honours, with UEFA Champions League football available for the upcoming campaign, a draw that Newcastle cannot offer.