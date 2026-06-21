Leeds United make contract offer to Harry Wilson

Harry Wilson will be out of contract with Fulham at the end of this month, and Leeds United are hoping to secure his signature.

Leeds United will face competition from Everton and Aston Villa, and the race to sign Fulham winger Harry Wilson in a Bosman move in the ongoing transfer window is heating up.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Whites have already submitted a contract offer to the Welsh international. The 29-year-old attacker is looking to sort out his future quickly, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Wilson enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign with the West London club, scoring 11 goals in all competitions. He managed to pick up eight assists along the way as well. There is no doubt that he could be a very useful option for Leeds United in the final third, as they have lacked productivity from the flanks.

Leeds were fighting for survival in the recently concluded campaign, and they will be hoping to improve next season. Adding more quality to the attacking unit would be a wise decision, and they have held talks to sign Wilson. The Welsh international can operate on either flank and centrally. He will help create opportunities for his teammates, and he can score goals as well.

Leeds United were overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin for goals this past season. They need more options at their disposal. Adding a reliable wide player would be ideal. Furthermore, the opportunity to sign Wilson for free cannot be passed up.

The Welshman is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a huge bargain. The competition among three Premier League sides suggests Wilson’s market value may exceed the cost of a free transfer, and clubs will need to offer competitive wages to secure him.

Aston Villa and Everton also interested

Aston Villa and Everton are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old, who cost Fulham £12 million. The Villans need utility players like him, especially now that they have secured UEFA Champions League qualification. They will need to rotate the team to keep the players fresh and manage fixture congestion next season.

A versatile attacker like Wilson could be worth his weight in gold, particularly after the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan spell. The opportunity to compete in Europe with them will be exciting for the player as well. Meanwhile, Everton have a solid project, and they are looking to improve further and push for Europe next season.

They need players who can take them to the next level, and the Fulham winger would be a very useful addition. Everton’s appeal as a project will weigh against the chance to join Champions League-qualified Aston Villa.