Leeds United hold talks to sign Harry Wilson

Leeds United are hoping to sign Harry Wilson on a free transfer, and they will face competition from Aston Villa.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Harry Wilson is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites have already opened talks with the Fulham winger regarding a Bosman move.

Meanwhile, Wilson has also been linked with Everton, while Ben Jacobs has suggested that he is also a target for Benfica.

The 29-year-old Welsh International is out of contract with Fulham, and he is expected to be on the move soon. Leeds are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they believe that the former Liverpool academy graduate would be an excellent addition. He has had an impressive season with the London club, and he could prove to be a very handy option in the final third for Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Leeds will be hoping to continue playing in the Premier League, and they need to improve the team to do so. They need more quality in the final third. They were overly dependent on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last season. They need more players who can create opportunities in the final third and find the back of the net. Wilson has shown that he can score goals consistently, and there is no doubt that he can create opportunities as well.

Wilson scored 11 goals and picked up eight assists last season.

The Welsh international has an exceptional left foot, and he could be an asset when it comes to delivering set-pieces as well. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could be a masterstroke from Leeds.

Wilson could be tempted to join Aston Villa

On the other hand, Aston Villa is looking to build on a successful season. They won the UEFA Europa League and secured Champions League football for the upcoming campaign. They will want to maintain this level and keep improving the team. They need a deeper squad to do well in the league and in Europe.

Signing someone like Wilson, who can be a versatile asset in the attacking unit, would be a wise decision. He can operate on either flank or centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

The opportunity to play for a team in the Champions League will be exciting for the Welsh International as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up.