Everton open talks with Harry Wilson amid Aston Villa links

Everton are exploring opportunities to strengthen their attack this summer, with Harry Wilson emerging as a potential low-risk addition

According to Sebastien Vidal via X, Everton have opened discussions with the representatives of Fulham winger Harry Wilson as David Moyes continues planning for next season. The Wales international is approaching the end of his contract at Craven Cottage and could become one of the most attractive free-agent opportunities available this summer.

Wilson enjoyed the most productive Premier League campaign of his career in 2025/26, scoring 10 goals and contributing 17 goal involvements overall as Fulham secured another comfortable top-flight finish. Despite those impressive numbers, his future remains uncertain.

Fulham have offered the 29-year-old a new contract, but he is seriously considering his options. Everton have moved quickly to establish contact, although they are not alone in the race. Aston Villa are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely and currently represent strong competition for the Toffees.

The interest comes as Everton look to build on a promising first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Moyes guided the club to a 13th-place finish, narrowly missing out on the top eight by just four points. While progress was evident, the club’s hierarchy know further investment will be needed if Everton are to challenge for European qualification next season.

Recruitment is already underway. Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney remains a key target, but Everton are also searching for proven Premier League quality capable of making an immediate impact. The situation may also have been influenced by Marco Silva’s departure from Fulham. Club officials have admitted Wilson’s future might have been resolved earlier had the Portuguese coach remained in charge.

Aston Villa’s interest is equally understandable given the uncertainty surrounding several attacking positions within Unai Emery’s squad. Villa will once again be balancing domestic and European commitments next season, making depth and versatility key priorities. The Welshman’s ability to operate on either flank, as an attacking midfielder, or even in a supporting forward role would give Emery valuable tactical flexibility.

Having already proven himself in the Premier League, the Welsh international would arrive with minimal adaptation risk, making him an attractive market opportunity for a club looking to strengthen without committing a significant transfer fee. His creativity, work rate, and eye for goal could make him a useful addition to Villa’s rotation options as they continue competing at the top end of the table.

Why Harry Wilson could be an ideal signing for David Moyes

From a tactical perspective, Wilson offers something Everton have often lacked in recent seasons: consistent end product from wide areas. His return of 10 Premier League goals would have made him the club’s leading scorer last season, highlighting his ability to influence matches in decisive moments.

Unlike traditional touchline wingers, Wilson frequently drifts into central areas to attack pockets of space around the penalty area. His left foot remains a major weapon, whether through shooting opportunities, creative passing, or dangerous set-piece delivery.

For Moyes, another attraction will be Wilson’s Premier League experience. Everton are attempting to close the gap to the league’s European contenders, and players who can contribute immediately are often more valuable than longer-term development projects. As a free transfer, the financial risk is also minimal. Everton would effectively be investing in proven top-flight production without paying a transfer fee.