Leeds United could sell Pascal Struijk if contract talks fail

Pascal Struijk has been linked with a move away from Leeds United, and he is a target for Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report from Football Insider, several Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the contract situation of Pascal Struijk. Leeds United are hoping to tie him down to a new deal, but they could sanction his departure if contract talks do not yield the desired result.

The 26-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with Leeds United in a few days, and they will not want to lose him for free in the near future. They are hoping to extend his current deal, and it remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

Struijk has been an important player for Leeds United, and the Dutch defender could prove to be a very handy option for Aston Villa and Tottenham as well.

Struijk could be a useful addition for both clubs

Aston Villa have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will be hoping to do well in Europe and the Premier League. The West Midlands outfit will look to win trophies again after winning the UEFA Europa League. They need a deeper squad with more options.

Signing the 26-year-old defender could prove to be a wise decision. The opportunity to join a Champions League club will be exciting for the Dutch defender as well. On the other hand, Tottenham are looking to bounce back after a disappointing season. Spurs finished 17th in the Premier League table, and they will look to bounce back strongly.

Signing the right players will help them get back on track. Adding more depth to the defensive unit could be ideal for them. They have already invested in three defenders this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for the Leeds star across the line.

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Struijk is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The move to Aston Villa or Tottenham will be tempting for him. It remains to be seen whether either of the two clubs decide to come forward with a concrete proposal for him, with Daniel Farke also pushing for a renewal.