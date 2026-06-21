Joao Palhinha closer to Tottenham stay than Sporting CP return

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 30-year-old Portuguese international Joao Palhinha on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich this summer.

According to a report by O Jogo via Sport Witness, Joao Palhinha remains the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur for a permanent move in the ongoing transfer window. The out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder has been on loan at the North London club in the 2025/26 season, with the Premier League outfit having a purchase option to retain his services beyond the campaign.

Reports last year claimed that Tottenham may open talks with Bayern Munich to secure a permanent deal for the Lisbon native after the ongoing campaign. While that has not happened, they remain the front-runners to secure his services despite Sporting CP’s emergence as a suitor for his signature.

How has Joao Palhinha fared at Tottenham?

Joao Palhinha endured a topsy-turvy ride after joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal last summer. The 30-year-old hit the ground running at the North London club, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park under Thomas Frank. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup after Frank’s departure from the club.

Nevertheless, Palhinha, who failed to make his mark after completing a €56 million move to Bayern, amassed nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. The Portuguese international is now eager to find a permanent solution for his future, with Sporting CP competing with Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

What next?

Tottenham Hotspur mulled over a permanent move for Joao Palhinha a few months ago, and it made sense. With Yves Bissouma leaving as a free agent, the Lilywhites have been keen on signing a holding midfielder. So, Palhinha has been a viable option for the North London outfit. However, recent reports have suggested that a deal can only materialise for a knockdown fee, which may be the case in the coming weeks.

As for Sporting CP, the Portuguese outfit will pursue a midfielder this summer, as Hidemasa Morita is on the cusp of leaving as a free agent. With the Japanese international reportedly closing in on completing a Bosman move to Leeds United, Palhinha can arrive as a like-for-like replacement. Additionally, the Portuguese giants are concerned about Morten Hjulmand’s long-term future.

However, the update by O Jogo has revealed that Palhinha will “slip through Sporting’s fingers” and inch closer to a move to Tottenham. With Roberto De Zerbi driving the North London club’s move for the Portuguese midfielder, a permanent deal may be a matter of time.