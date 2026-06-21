Everton ready to pay €9-10 million to sign Alieu Njie, deal difficult

Everton are ready to fork out €9-10 million to sign Torino attacking sensation Alieu Njie, but a move looks difficult to crack.

Everton are ready to table a €9-10 million offer for Torino winger Alieu Njie, but the Serie A club have rejected their initial approach and are showing no signs of selling this summer, according to Tuttosport. The Merseyside club are keen to acquire the Swedish youth international, but these figures won’t be enough to change Torino’s stance.

Njie, who joined Torino’s youth setup in the summer of 2021 and was promoted to the first team in the summer of 2024, has yet to establish himself as a key figure at the Serie A club. Last season, he featured in 18 matches, but racked up fewer than 500 minutes and finished with two goal contributions.

The Swedish winger’s massive potential, his ability to feature anywhere in attack, along with his pace, acceleration, and dribbling, have put him on the radar of a number of top clubs in Europe.

Everton will struggle to land Njie

Njie’s agents have received a lot of enquiries of late, and it has resulted in meetings with Torino’s sporting director, Gianluca Petrachi. Everton have emerged as the most serious suitor. The Toffees are the only ones willing to make a concrete investment at this point. Everton have monitored Njie closely over the past six months and believe he is a perfect fit for their setup.

Tyrique George and Jack Grealish’s futures at the Merseyside club are yet to be sorted. As a result, the Merseyside outfit are looking at Njie as an exciting option to strengthen their wide attack under David Moyes. Not only will he compete for a place in the starting XI as a left-winger, but he could also cover at other positions, giving Moyes the depth required in attack.

But signing Njie won’t be straightforward. Their initial overtures have been turned down, and the €9-10 million offer they are willing to table is also not good enough. Torino’s priority is to keep him around for a few more years, and they are yet to name a price, but the report suggests they would want at least €15 million to begin negotiations.