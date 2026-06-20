Arsenal ready to sell Fabio Vieira amid Nottingham Forest links

Arsenal will entertain offers to part ways with 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Fabio Vieira is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the Arsenal outcast. With the North London club ready to cash in on the out-of-favour midfielder, a move across the Premier League may be on the cards.

Fabio Vieira and his resurgence in the last two seasons

Fabio Vieira has somewhat resurrected his stuttering career over the last two seasons. The North London outfit coughed up €35 million to sign the Santa Maria da Feira native from FC Porto in July 2022. However, he could not establish a foothold in the first-team squad at the Emirates in his first two seasons with Arsenal.

The 26-year-old spent the 2024/25 season with FC Porto and recovered from a slow start before stepping up in the second half of the campaign. While Arsenal wanted to sell Vieira last summer, another loan spell was in store for the player, as he joined Hamburger SV on a season-long deal.

The Portuguese midfielder was not an undisputed first-choice starter for Hamburger SV, but he impressed in his 31 outings while chipping in with seven goals and six assists. Meanwhile, Vieira’s exploits for the Bundesliga club have helped him garner interest from several well-known clubs.

What next?

Recent reports have suggested that Hamburger SV would attempt to complete a permanent deal for Fabio Vieira. However, the purchase option in their loan agreement with Arsenal has expired, and fresh talks are the only pathway to a new agreement between the two clubs. Despite the failed permanent move to Hamburg, Vieira’s agent is understood to be working on a summer move.

Nottingham Forest’s interest in Vieira is understandable. The Tricky Trees are concerned about Elliot Anderson’s long-term future, with a move to Manchester City on the cards amid advancing talks between the two clubs. So, they need a long-term replacement, with Vieira an option worth considering.

The Portuguese midfielder will be eager to succeed for a Premier League club after his struggles at Arsenal, and with the North London club ready to cash in on him in the coming weeks, a move to the City Ground may be on the cards.