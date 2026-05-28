Fabio Vieira poised to return to Arsenal, agent working on summer exit

Arsenal are keen on getting Fabio Vieira off their books this summer, as he is set to return to the club following his loan spell at Hamburg.

According to Sport BILD via SportWitness, Hamburg have decided against triggering the €22 million buy option in Fabio Vieira’s contract despite his impressive performances. The Portuguese attacking midfielder is set to return to his parent club Arsenal, but he has no future there.

The North London club are desperate to get him off their books and are hoping other interested clubs will make a move soon. Meanwhile, his agency, Gestifute, has offered his services to Bundesliga clubs. They are targeting clubs like Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart, who will feature in Europe, as they can meet Arsenal’s demands and offer the 25-year-old a better package than Hamburg.

Vieira’s move to Arsenal has turned out to be a disaster, with him failing to establish himself as a key figure in the team. He has spent the last two seasons out on loan. He joined Hamburg last summer on a season-long loan with a €22 million buy option.

He has had quite an impressive campaign in Germany. The 25-year-old has been involved in 31 matches across competitions and has even contributed towards 13 goals. While he prefers playing as a ten, he has been used in deeper roles as well as a right-winger.

Fabio Vieira’s uncertain future

Hamburg are quite impressed with him and would love to have him around next season as well. However, they are not going to pay the €22 million that they agreed to last summer when they signed him on loan. The German outfit want to strike a deal for a lower fee.

However, Arsenal haven’t budged from their stance. While Vieira would love to continue at Hamburg, the Gunners will have a big say on his future. They are hoping another Bundesliga club will come in with a better offer for the versatile playmaker, who impressed last season.

Meanwhile, his agents are working hard to find him a new deal. They are looking for a club that can offer Arsenal as well as the player better terms. For now, a return to Hamburg looks very unlikely. But if they fail to find a new club, things could work out.