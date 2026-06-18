Mohammdou Sangare set to leave Manchester City this summer amid Ligue 1, Bundesliga links

Mohammdou Sangare is widely expected to leave Manchester City a year after arriving at the club, with Bundesliga and Ligue 1 teams keen.

Mohammdou Sangare is set to leave Manchester City this summer, with the promising attacker attracting big interest from Bundesliga and Ligue 1 clubs, according to Fabrizio Romano. The forward is keen to feature in the first team, which may not be possible at the Etihad, opening the doors to a sale.

Manchester City have a track record of developing youth talent and selling for profit. Cole Palmer, Douglas Luiz, Michael Olise, and Morgan Rogers are examples of players signed from other academies who have thrived elsewhere after leaving.

Last summer, the club made a move for PSG star Mohammdou Sangare, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X at the time. The forward arrived at the club on the back of a 42-goal haul with PSG’s Under-19 squad, and upon his integration at Manchester City, he was promoted to the Elite Development squad, playing for the Under-21 side.

Spearheading the Elite Development Squad (EDS) throughout the 2025/26 campaign, Sangare registered 15 goals and three assists in 30 youth appearances, including seven goals in 16 Premier League 2 games. Overall, there is talent in the player that could have seen him break through into the first-team plans in the near future.

Will Mohammdou Sangare leave Manchester City?

However, the player is eager for first-team football, and that may not be possible at Manchester City. The Citizens are in the process of making changes to their attacking setup at the first-team level, which has seen the club are restructuring their attacking setup, with Omar Marmoush reportedly eyed by Barcelona and Savinho linked to Tottenham in the summer.

Despite the attacking departures, Sangare may not receive first-team minutes in the near term. With four years remaining on his deal with Manchester City, he could leave, as Bundesliga and Ligue 1 sides are reportedly interested.

There are no specific names to report in that regard, although there are first-team opportunities on the horizon waiting for Sangare. The 19-year-old has four years remaining on his Manchester City contract and is now free to explore options in Germany or France.