League One, League Two clubs lining up summer loan move for Luca Davis

Everton are opening the doors to send highly-rated defensive talent Luca Davis out on loan, with EFL clubs showing interest

Everton are reportedly open to sending 19-year-old defensive talent Luca Davis out on loan to a League One or League Two club, per Football Insider. EFL sides are showing interest, with Everton believed to prefer a team fighting for promotion, allowing Davis to gain first-team experience in a competitive environment.

Everton are carefully treating the development of their youth stars, as they could be sending the highly rated Luca Davis out on loan. The defensive talent, who can play as a central defender as well as a right back, needs exposure in a first-team environment before being integrated into the senior setup under David Moyes.

Davis, a defensive talent capable of playing centre-back or right-back, has been developed carefully through Everton’s ranks. He requires first-team experience before joining the senior squad under David Moyes. The club is exploring EFL clubs as the ideal stepping stone for his development, offering him regular football whilst keeping him close to the Goodison Park setup.

Luca Davis set for loan spell away from Everton

Davis signed his first professional contract in July 2025 and is expected to renew his deal before departing on loan, a move that would benefit all parties. The 19-year-old has been active in the youth system; last season, he made 16 appearances across all competitions, mostly for the Under-21s, showing his potential as a prospect Everton believe in for the long term.

There was potential for Davis to break into the first team following Seamus Coleman’s expected departure, yet Everton believe his inexperience does not yet warrant senior football. Nonetheless, the Toffees remain committed to his development pathway and views a strategic loan as the clearest route to accelerate his progress.

The Merseyside club’s defensive recruitment strategy strengthens the rationale for Davis’s loan. Everton are closing in on John Stones to reinforce the centre-back position, whilst also tracking Guela Doue from RC Strasbourg as a potential right-back replacement. Links to Australian teenager Luca Herrington also suggest the club is exploring defensive additions, making a loan move the most sensible option for Davis at this stage of his development.