Aston Villa ahead of Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Barcelona in Alex Remiro race

Alex Remiro has been linked with a move away from Real Sociedad ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alex Remiro is a target for multiple Premier League clubs, and Aston Villa are currently leading the race for his signature. According to a report by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness), Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Barcelona are also in the race to sign the Real Sociedad goalkeeper. The report further claims that the Spaniard will cost just €15 million.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the experienced Spanish goalkeeper. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

Aston Villa are likely to sell Emiliano Martínez in the summer amid his links with Juventus, and they need to replace him properly. Remiro could be the ideal alternative. He has the quality and the experience to succeed in the Premier League.

Can Crystal Palace or Newcastle United land Remiro?

On the other hand, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Alex Remiro’s situation as well. The Eagles already have Dean Henderson at their disposal, and the 31-year-old Spanish goalkeeper could struggle to start regularly for them. He will not want to sit on the bench at the English club. Even though they will be able to offer him European football, it is highly unlikely they will convince him without the guarantee of regular starting action.

Newcastle United could be a good move for the player. Nick Pope is in the twilight stages of his career, and they need to replace them. The Real Sociedad stopper could prove to be an upgrade. However, Newcastle will not be able to offer him European football next season, which Aston Villa can.

Finally, Barcelona are keeping tabs on his situation. They are looking to add more depth to the goalkeeping department. However, he is unlikely to start regularly. Joan Garcia is the first-choice goalkeeper at the Spanish club, and they are unlikely to drop him after an impressive season. It remains to be seen whether the 31-year-old is ready to accept a backup role to join one of the biggest clubs in the world.