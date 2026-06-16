Victor Munoz ready to turn down Liverpool, Manchester United for Newcastle United move

Spanish gem Victor Munoz is ready to snub Liverpool and Manchester United in favour of a move to Newcastle United.

Victor Munoz is set to snub Manchester United and Liverpool to join Newcastle United in a €35 million move, according to CaughtOffside. The Spanish international has been convinced by the project at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are in advanced talks with CA Osasuna over a deal worth €35 million plus another €5 million in add-ons, a total package close to Osasuna’s €40 million asking price, suggesting a deal could be struck in the near future.

The Real Madrid youth product joined Osasuna last summer. While he wasn’t officially promoted to Los Blancos’ first team, he did make four senior appearances before leaving the club. In his debut campaign at Osasuna, Munoz was involved in 37 matches across competitions. He racked up over 2,700 minutes and ended up contributing towards 12 goals.

While he prefers playing on the left flank, he featured on both sides, as well as a number nine when needed. The 22-year-old impressed with his dribbling, creativity, strong physical presence and pace. His performances earned him a place in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the World Cup and put him on the wishlist of a number of top clubs.

Why Premier League giants want Munoz?

Manchester United and Liverpool are two of the biggest English clubs that have been keeping tabs on him for some time. The Red Devils are targeting depth on the flanks. Michael Carrick is targeting depth at the flanks to challenge the likes of Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, and Bryan Mbeumo. Munoz is considered an ideal fit because of his pace and ability to take on defenders.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are looking at him as an option to add more competition on the left flank. He could rival Cody Gakpo for a place in the starting XI. His age and massive potential make him a perfect option for the long run.

Newcastle win race for Munoz

However, it seems both clubs are set to lose out on the 22-year-old, as Newcastle have managed to convince him to snub the duo. Eddie Howe is keen on adding him to their ranks, and their project has won him over. The fact that he would replace Anthony Gordon and have a prominent role in the team seems to have done the trick.

While United and Liverpool are bigger clubs in stature, Munoz’s priority is to join a team where he can play regularly. A clear role, regular minutes and a direct pathway to first-team football have helped Newcastle take the lead.

The Magpies could soon strike a deal for his services. While Real Madrid do have a low buy-back clause as per the report, they are unlikely to trigger it. Several reports point towards a major sell-on clause, so they stand to benefit from a sell-on clause on any future resale.