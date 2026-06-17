Ruben Amorim pushing AC Milan to sign Manuel Ugarte

Ruben Amorim wants AC Milan to sign struggling 25-year-old Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Manchester United this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manuel Ugarte is the subject of interest from AC Milan. The struggling Serie A giants are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Manchester United midfielder.

Ruben Amorim is the driving force behind AC Milan’s move for Ugarte after joining the Rossoneri as the Italian club’s new head coach. Meanwhile, Manchester United will demand around €35 million to part ways with the South American midfielder in the coming weeks.

Manuel Ugarte and his Manchester United woes

Manuel Ugarte has failed to make his mark since joining Manchester United from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €50 million in August 2024. The 25-year-old was already a polarising figure when he arrived at Old Trafford nearly two years ago, as he was dreadful during his stint with PSG. He has failed to silence his critics in two seasons at Old Trafford.

The Uruguayan international has gradually dropped in the pecking order at Manchester United, and he managed only 1,005 minutes of game time across 24 outings in all competitions in the recently concluded campaign. Despite his struggles, Ugarte remains a target for several elite clubs. AC Milan will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Will Ugarte move to Serie A soon?

AC Milan’s interest in Manuel Ugarte makes sense. The inconsistent Serie A heavyweights are combing the market for a holding midfielder, as several midfielders face an uncertain future at San Siro. Recent reports have linked Youssouf Fofana and Ruben Loftus-Cheek with moves away from AC Milan, forcing the Rossoneri to return to the market for a holding midfielder.

Several candidates, including Sandro Tonali, have thus emerged on AC Milan’s wishlist. However, intense competition for Tonali’s signature will force the Italian giants to consider alternatives, with Ugarte an option worth considering. While he has struggled at Manchester United, the slower pace of Serie A football should suit him.

However, AC Milan may not be alone in the battle for Ugarte’s signature, as recent reports have linked him with Everton and Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the Serie A giants are ready to pay €35 million to sign the Uruguayan midfielder.