AC Milan formulate method to re-sign Sandro Tonali

Serie A giants AC Milan will look to re-sign 26-year-old Italian international Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in Sandro Tonali. However, the decision-makers at AC Milan believe they have a “pathway” to re-signing the Newcastle United midfielder. The Serie A giants are exploring structures to secure the 26-year-old midfielder’s services despite the Magpies’ asking price of around £100 million. However, issues behind the scenes may complicate a summer operation.

Sandro Tonali and his progress at Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million in July 2023. While the player was on the sidelines for several months due to a betting ban, he has been consistent, making his mark whenever he has been fit and available.

Tonali has made over 100 appearances for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 10 assists. However, the 32-cap Italian international faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, as widespread reports have suggested that his entourage is ready to engineer a summer exit. AC Milan, Arsenal, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Can a Premier League club sign Tonali this summer?

Manchester United will pursue a midfielder this summer, as Casemiro has departed from Old Trafford as a free agent. While Kobbie Mainoo has resurrected his fortunes, Michael Carrick needs a long-term midfield partner for the English international. Tonali has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports claiming that Manchester United are confident of landing him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Sandro Tonali is understandable, despite Mikel Arteta’s stacked midfield unit. Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30, and the North London club should look for a younger midfielder who can allow Arteta to rotate efficiently with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. Tonali is thus an option worth considering.

As for AC Milan, while Luka Modric was exceptional in his debut season, several midfielders face an uncertain future at San Siro. Recent reports have linked Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Youssouf Fofana with a move away from the Serie A club, forcing the Rossoneri to comb the market for a top-class midfielder.

With Milan confident that they can secure a “pathway” to Tonali’s signature, they must sort out the issues behind the scenes to beat Arsenal and Manchester United to his services. Recent reports have suggested that the Italian midfielder wants to return to Serie A, giving the Rossoneri an edge over Arsenal and Manchester United in pursuing the 26-year-old.