Newcastle United interested in Davide Bartesaghi, establish contact

Newcastle United will look to sign 20-year-old Italian international Davide Bartesaghi from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Milan Press, Davide Bartesaghi is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back ahead of the 2026/27 season, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old AC Milan prodigy.

The report by Milan Press has revealed that although negotiations for a deal have not yet begun, there has been “an exchange of information” between Newcastle United and Bartesaghi’s entourage. However, it is unclear if AC Milan will be open to entertaining bids for the youngster in the ongoing transfer window.

Who is Davide Bartesaghi?

Davide Bartesaghi is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Erba, the youngster began his youth career with Atalanta but has spent most of his formative years thus far with AC Milan, joining the Rossoneri in 2012. The 19-year-old has progressed through the ranks at the Serie A club in the last dozen years and broke into the first-team squad in September 2023.

Bartesaghi made his senior bow for AC Milan at the onset of the 2023/24 season, but he has established a foothold in the first-team squad in the recently concluded campaign. Bartesaghi amassed over 2,500 minutes of game time across 33 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and one assist. Meanwhile, the Italian full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Newcastle United.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Davide Bartesaghi is understandable. While Lewis Hall is a top-class left-back, widespread reports have linked him with a move away from the Tyneside outfit, with Chelsea and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Reports have also suggested that Hall is increasingly discontent at Newcastle United after missing out on a spot in England’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. So, a summer departure may be on the cards, forcing the Magpies to dip their toes in the market for a long-term replacement.

Bartesaghi has thus emerged as a viable target, with the club already initiating the process of signing him from AC Milan. However, recent reports have suggested that the Serie A giants are eager to keep the 20-year-old Italian defensive wonderkid for the long haul. So, negotiations for a deal will not be straightforward.