Manchester United rule out Sandro Tonali move amid Arsenal, Tottenham links, player working on exit with agents

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in recent weeks.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Manchester United have decided to abandon their pursuit of Sandro Tonali due to his wage demands and Newcastle United’s asking price to sell the player.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are involved in the race to sign the Italian international, and the fact that Manchester United have walked away from the move will come as a huge boost for the two London clubs.

Arsenal could use more depth in the middle of the park, and Tonali will be an excellent addition. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Newcastle United, and there is no doubt that he would be an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates of late.

The Premier League champions will be hoping to dominate English football in the coming seasons, and they need to keep improving the team. Signing the 26-year-old will not only help them tighten up at the back but also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Tonali will break up the opposition’s attacking moves, win the ball back for his team, and control the tempo of the game from the deep. This is the right time for him to join a big club, and moving to Arsenal would be ideal.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on his situation. They will need to replace Joao Palhinha, and the Newcastle star could be the ideal fit. Tonali will be an excellent investment for the North London outfit, and he can help them bounce back strongly after a disappointing campaign. Spurs were quite poor at the back last season, and they finished 17th in the League table. They need to improve defensively in order to bounce back.

Tonali is already working on a Newcastle exit

Meanwhile, a report from Tutto Mercato Web has claimed that Tonali wants to leave Newcastle United this summer and that he is working with his agent to find a suitable destination. The former AC Milan midfielder is reportedly keen on competing in Europe next year, and Newcastle United will not be able to provide him with that opportunity.

That has prompted him to consider his future at the club. However, he will not be allowed to leave Newcastle United unless a big-money bid is presented. The report has suggested that the Magpies are demanding around €100 million to sell him.