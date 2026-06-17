Manchester City have no intention of sanctioning the departure of 2025 summer signing Tijjani Reijnders ahead of next season.

Manchester City have no immediate plans to sell Reijnders this summer despite interest from Serie A clubs, according to a report from Football Insider. The Dutch midfielder is currently focused on performing at the World Cup, but the arrival of a new manager could offer him a fresh opportunity at the club.

On the back of his impressive performances at AC Milan, Reijnders joined the Manchester-based giants last summer in a deal worth around £46 million. However, the move did not really go according to plan for him. The 27-year-old featured in 47 matches and contributed towards 15 goals in just over 2,800 minutes of game time.

The Dutchman started the majority of games in the first half of the season but fell down the pecking order, failing to play in nine of City’s last 14 Premier League matches. The lack of game time has frustrated the Netherlands international, who still has four years left on his deal at the club.

While the 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club and there is interest from Serie A, Manchester City have a clear stance on his future. They have no intentions of sanctioning his departure at this point.

Reijnders to continue at Manchester City?

With Bernardo Silva leaving the club to join Real Madrid, Manchester City are determined to retain Reijnders this summer and have no plans to sanction his departure. While Serie A clubs want to bring Reijnders back to Italy, the Citizens are not negotiating his departure. The incoming manager will assess him in pre-season before making any decision on his future.

Speculation over his future intensified due to reduced game time in the latter half of the season, but he retains an opportunity to revive his City career under the incoming manager.

The new manager can certainly look to keep the 27-year-old, who can feature in a number of roles in midfield. He has elite ball control and great tactical intelligence, with particular strength in ball-carrying and progressive passing, qualities that could make him a valuable asset to Manchester City’s midfield setup moving forward.