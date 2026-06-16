Liverpool keeping tabs on Abbosbek Fayzullaev

Premier League giants Liverpool are closely monitoring Uzbekistan international Abbosbek Fayzullaev ahead of a potential move.

Liverpool’s international scouts have been keeping tabs on Basaksehir’s attacking sensation Abbosbek Fayzullaev, as per a report from Zamin. The Merseyside clubs’ representatives seem to be impressed with his quick movements and tactical acumen.

The Reds could continue to have a look at him during the World Cup, where he will be representing Uzbekistan. With them drawn in Group K, the 22-year-old will go up against giants like Colombia and Portugal, giving him a perfect opportunity to further enhance his reputation.

Fayzullaev currently plays for Basaksehir in the Turkish Super Lig, after joining them from CSKA Moscow last summer. While he did struggle with a few injury issues during his debut campaign, he finished with 11 goal contributions in just over 1,300 minutes of first-team action.

Liverpool could make a move for Fayzullaev

The 22-year-old impressed with his exceptional dribbling, playmaking, and tactical intelligence. He managed to catch the attention of Liverpool scouts, who have seriously monitored him over the last 12 months.

The Reds did make significant additions to their attack last summer, but those moves didn’t give them the desired results. As a result, they will once again look to bolster their attack this summer, especially with Mohamed Salah no longer at the club.

While Fayzullaev prefers playing on the right, he won’t be a direct replacement for Salah. The Reds are likely to bring in a more proven option, but the 22-year-old could still prove to be a valuable addition to their ranks. He could provide support on the right flank, and can also chip in as a left-winger when needed.

Given his massive potential, he could become an integral part of their plans in the long run. The Reds continue to analyse the youngster, who is set to feature against Colombia in a few hours’ time. If he manages to impress over the next few weeks, their initial interest could turn into something more concrete. While his contract at Basaksehir runs until 2030, a decent fee could be enough to get him out of Turkey.