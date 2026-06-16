Roberto De Zerbi unwilling to sell Destiny Udogie amid Fiorentina, Juventus links

Roberto De Zerbi has no intention of sanctioning the departure of Italian full-back Destiny Udogie amid interest from Fiorentina and Juventus.

Roberto De Zerbi is reluctant to part ways with Destiny Udogie, the 23-year-old left-back whom he views as an integral part of his plans at Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from TEAMtalk. Both Fiorentina and Juventus have emerged as serious suitors for the Italian international, but Spurs have signalled that they are in no rush to entertain offers for their defender.

Both Serie A clubs are quite serious about their pursuit and have made enquiries about his availability. However, Tottenham have a firm stance: De Zerbi values Udogie’s form and development since taking charge a couple of months ago, and he has informed the board that the full-back is non-negotiable to his plans.

Tottenham struck a deal with Udinese for Udogie back in 2022, but he continued at the Italian club on loan before making the move to North London in the summer of 2023. While he suffered injury problems last season and featured in only 28 games, De Zerbi has been impressed by what he has seen.

He is technically adept and carries the ball with composure. Not only does the player have great athleticism and physical presence, but he also commands De Zerbi’s trust; he started all but one game under the manager and has earned his confidence for next season. While his contract runs until 2030, clubs like Fiorentina and Juventus want to bring him back to Italy.

Serie A clubs won’t be able to sign Udogie

Both Serie A outfits are looking to bolster the left-back position and need someone with a strong defensive base. Udogie fits their profile. Fiorentina already have multiple options at left-back; as a result, a move for him won’t make sense unless they offload one or two of them. Meanwhile, Juventus see him as cover and competition for Andrea Cambiaso.

However, Tottenham have no intention of sanctioning his departure. While the North London club have added Andrew Robertson to their setup, the Scot’s arrival does not diminish Udogie’s central role.

The former Liverpool defender was brought in to add depth, not to replace the 23-year-old. Fiorentina and Juventus have been informed that they will have to fork out around £50 million for Spurs to even consider parting ways with him. Given the massive price tag, a move appears unlikely, given the financial demands of modern Serie A football.