Real Madrid establish contact for Mateus Fernandes move

Real Madrid have launched the move to beat Manchester United to the signature of West Ham United midfield sensation Mateus Fernandes.

Real Madrid have reportedly established contact to pursue West Ham United playmaker Mateus Fernandes, according to TEAMtalk. Manchester United are preparing a bid for the Portuguese international. Multiple top clubs are competing for the 21-year-old’s signature as his future becomes a focal point in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United remain favourites to sign the highly-rated midfielder, with club officials aiming to make significant progress on a potential deal in the coming days. With Casemiro deparitng as a free agent, the need for a midfielder is urgent. However, Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to beat the Premier League giants to his signature.

Manchester United are looking to wrap up the deal before rival clubs make life difficult for them. Fernandes, who joined the Hammers last summer from Southampton, had an exceptional debut campaign with the East London club. He featured in 38 games for the Hammers last season and finished with eight goal contributions.

While the youngster prefers playing as a central midfielder, he was used in a variety of roles across midfield. His high defensive work rate, progressive passing, and dribbling ability have caught the attention of both Manchester United and Real Madrid, positioning him as a versatile option capable of strengthening either club’s midfield architecture. As per the report, Manchester United have held positive talks with Fernandes’ representatives and are preparing an initial bid.

Real Madrid’s pursuit intensifies

With Dani Ceballos likely to leave and Eduardo Camavinga’s future uncertain, manager Jose Mourinho is targeting a new central midfielder who can bring different qualities to Los Blancos’ setup. Since the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, Real Madrid have struggled to control the tempo of matches, and Fernandes’ strong defensive base and progressive play could address that weakness.

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Real Madrid have reportedly enquired about the 21-year-old’s availability as they seek to hijack the deal from Manchester United. West Ham’s relegation to the EFL Championship has complicated their position on retaining one of their most valuable assets. Despite their drop in status, the Hammers value Fernandes at around £80 million, a figure that will test the commitment of both interested parties.