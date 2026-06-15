Newcastle United ready to block Harvey Barnes exit

Aston Villa could suffer a blow in their pursuit of Harvey Barnes, as Newcastle United have plans in place to keep the winger

Newcastle United plan to block Harvey Barnes’ exit this summer, ending Aston Villa’s pursuit of the winger. According to Football Insider, the Magpies have no intention of letting Harvey Barnes leave, particularly after Anthony Gordon’s departure to Barcelona.

Newcastle plan to promote the English winger to a starting role. Unai Emery has earmarked improvements for Aston Villa this summer, including the wide zones, after losing Jadon Sancho on loan expiry.

Aston Villa have an interest in Harvey Barnes, although their chances of signing the Newcastle United man could suffer a blow. The idea was to lure the experienced winger to Villa Park and allow him to feature for a team in the Champions League; however, the Magpies are doing all they can to keep hold of the 28-year-old, who scored 16 times and provided 6 assists across all competitions.

Newcastle United to keep Harvey Barnes?

The report outlines the club’s plans in their efforts to retain the 28-year-old winger, as Newcastle United have had no intention of selling Barnes, per Football Insider’s reporting. Eddie Howe does not want to lose too much familiarity in his attacking setup, especially as the club have already sold Gordon to Barcelona in the early stages of the transfer window. Howe could reportedly promote Barnes to a starting role to replace Gordon; the move signals Newcastle’s confidence in the winger.

Should Newcastle United succeed in their efforts, it will come as a significant blow for Aston Villa, who appear serious about recruiting Barnes this summer. However, Emery’s side may still test the Magpies’ resolve, as well as the player’s, with Champions League football potentially acting as a major lure.

Are Newcastle United planning a new winger signing?

Newcastle United are closing in on a move for Victor Munoz from Osasuna, as per widespread reports, which could signal their intention to replace Gordon. Yet, the report states that even if a new player arrives, Barnes will be the starting winger, with the new signing serving as backup.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Ez Abde of Real Betis, as either side could make a move for the Moroccan. If Newcastle sell Barnes, Abde could become a replacement target; Aston Villa may pursue the Moroccan as a parallel option.