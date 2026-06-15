Atletico Madrid want to beat Aston Villa to Ibrahim Mbaye

Aston Villa are set to face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid in their pursuit of PSG attacking sensation Ibrahim Mbaye.

Ibrahim Mbaye is on the radar of Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa, with both clubs ready to wage a battle for the Senegalese winger this summer, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 18-year-old could depart PSG in search of a more prominent role.

Mbaye joined the PSG setup in 2018 and was promoted to the first team last summer. In his debut senior season, he featured in 24 matches, accumulated just under 1,000 minutes and contributed five goals, performances that have marked him as a prospect of genuine promise at the club. However, Mbaye is open to leaving if offered a starring role and a compelling project.

European duo set for an intense transfer battle

Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa have emerged as the biggest contenders for the signature of the Senegalese international, who will be looking to further enhance his reputation with his performances at the World Cup.

Aston Villa seek more quality on the flanks, with Jadon Sancho unlikely to continue beyond his loan spell amid his links with Turkish clubs. Unai Emery wants to bolster his attack after having secured Champions League football, and they are looking at Mbaye as someone who can help them both in the short and long run.

The youngster’s pace, ability to take on defenders and change the game are major reasons for their interest in his services. They consider him an ideal fit for their project. While Mbaye is only 18, he has shown maturity beyond his years, which has impressed Emery.

However, Aston Villa will face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone is seeking a young winger who can offer tactical versatility and ball-carrying ability, a player who thrives in 1v1 situations and causes problems for opposition defenders.

The teenager fits well in his plans, and Simeone is looking to convince him about the move with his project and plans on how he will integrate him into his teams. The report suggests they could look to cash in on Ademola Lookman to make room and raise funds to sign the youngster.

Given the competition for places at PSG, Mbaye could consider a move away. PSG, as UEFA Champions League title holders, have little incentive to sell, leaving both Atletico and Villa facing an uphill fight to prise him away this summer.