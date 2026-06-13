Manchester United wary of Real Madrid in Mateus Fernandes race

Manchester United will look to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid in the race to sign 21-year-old Portuguese international Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Telegraph, Manchester United’s decision-makers are wary of Real Madrid’s presence in the battle for the signature of Mateus Fernandes. Nevertheless, the update suggests the Red Devils are the front-runners to sign the West Ham United playmaker, with Arsenal also part of the equation.

Meanwhile, per TEAMtalk, the resurgent Premier League giants are increasingly confident of signing the young midfielder despite expectations that West Ham United will turn down their opening bid. Meanwhile, the Hammers want around £80 million to sell Fernandes, and the upcoming offer will be “some distance below” that valuation.

Mateus Fernandes and his time in England so far

Mateus Fernandes has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Southampton in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 21-year-old had already made an impression during his short spell with the Saints, and he has continued on his upward trajectory after moving to East London.

Fernandes has scored five goals and provided five assists in 42 outings across all competitions for West Ham in the recently-concluded campaign. Despite suffering relegation in successive campaigns with Southampton and West Ham, the Portuguese midfielder’s stock has skyrocketed. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

Why do Arsenal and Manchester United want Fernandes?

Arsenal will dip into the market for a versatile midfielder this summer, as Christian Norgaard is on the wrong side of 30 and a short-term solution in the middle of the park. Additionally, Mikel Arteta’s team selection towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggested Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter, and an alternative from the market can arrive to bolster the Arsenal manager’s options.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a versatile midfielder as they prepare for Casemiro’s departure as a free agent. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has underperformed since his arrival from PSG nearly two years ago. While Fernandes cannot replicate Casemiro’s defensive profile, his midfield work rate offers Manchester United tactical options.

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As for Real Madrid, the Spanish giants are on the verge of signing Bernardo Silva in a Bosman move. However, Eduardo Camavinga reportedly faces an uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu, and the Merengues need a long-term replacement for the Frenchman. Fernandes is thus an option worth considering, and his productivity from the midfield positions can make him an upgrade on Camavinga.

Manchester United are right to be wary of Real Madrid’s presence in the race to sign Fernandes, as the opportunity to join Los Blancos can turn anyone’s head. However, with the Premier League heavyweights increasingly confident of signing the Portuguese international, a summer move to Old Trafford is on the cards, though they must ensure a compromise with West Ham if they deem the £80 million asking price too high.