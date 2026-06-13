Bayern Munich rival Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City in Ruud Nijstad race

A host of top clubs are showing tremendous interest in FC Twente’s rising defender Ruud Nijstad, with Bayern Munich the latest to enter the race

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign FC Twente’s Ruud Nijstad, according to TEAMtalk. The 18-year-old Dutch defender is also being pursued by Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona, and Eintracht Frankfurt, with Eredivisie club FC Twente keen to retain him.

Ruud Nijstad has captured the attention of several top clubs across the continent following his impressive breakthrough season with FC Twente last term. The 18-year-old Dutch defensive sensation made 21 Eredivisie appearances and 28 in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process — a profile that matches elite clubs’ appetite for young, versatile European talent.

As the season came to a close in the Netherlands, Nijstad established himself as an undisputed starter under Erik ten Hag, with the club now desperate to keep him. There was a major opportunity for interested clubs to make their move this summer.

How is the Ruud Nijstad race developing?

Per TEAMtalk’s report, Eintracht Frankfurt were close to making an offer, while PSV Eindhoven had already tested FC Twente’s resolve with a €5-6 million bid, which was rejected without hesitation. According to the same report, the Dutch side valued Nijstad at around €8-10 million when he had only a year left on his deal, although the defender has since signed a new contract until 2029.

Given his previous contract situation, teams like Bayern Munich and Barcelona had been keen to snap up one of the Eredivisie’s most talented defenders for a relatively modest fee. Manchester City and Chelsea have also remained alert to the possibility of signing a top young talent, especially if the price is right, and Nijstad appears to tick many of the boxes that top clubs look for in a player’s development.

Are clubs expected to try again for Ruud Nijstad?

The Dutch defender’s combination of youth, left-footedness, and composure matches the profile elite sides prioritise. It would not be a surprise if teams such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City, or Chelsea return with a sizeable offer. FC Twente succeeded in their initial bid to keep hold of the promising teenager, but they are now likely to expect fresh approaches, with a substantially higher fee likely to be demanded.