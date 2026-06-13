Ayyoub Bouaddi open to Arsenal move as constant contact kept

LOSC Lille midfield prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi is open to joining Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners maintaining regular contact to discuss a possible deal.

According to an update by Sacha Tavolieri on Sky Sport Switzerland, Ayyoub Bouaddi is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old LOSC Lille wonderkid.

The report by Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that the Premier League champions have been in regular contact with the French-born midfielder’s entourage since January 2025. That work has turned the youngster’s head, as he has “indicated” his interest in moving to the Emirates. Meanwhile, LOSC Lille will demand €70 million to part ways with Bouaddi this year.

The rise and rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi is the latest wonderkid from his homeland to rise in prominence. The teenage prospect has spent his formative years thus far in France while already breaking into the first-team squad at LOSC Lille. The 18-year-old has taken no time to become a regular for Les Dogues, with his exploits earning him many plaudits already.

Bouaddi has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Meanwhile, Bouaddi has picked Morocco as his national side, and he is representing the Atlas Lions in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Where will Bouaddi move next?

Arsenal will likely pursue a midfield reinforcement ahead of the 2026/27 season despite signing multiple midfielders last summer. However, Christian Norgaard is only a short-term solution due to his advancing age, and recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell the Dane soon. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino will turn 30 this year.

More importantly, Mikel Arteta’s team selection decisions towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggest Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter for Arsenal. So, they need a top-class alternative to the Spanish international, with Bouaddi a viable target.

Recent reports have claimed that Arsenal failed with a bid to sign the 18-year-old midfield prodigy. With LOSC Lille demanding around €70 million to part ways with Bouaddi, the Premier League champions need to break the bank to secure his services. However, after turning the Moroccan international’s head, the Gunners have some leverage ahead of negotiations with the Ligue 1 club.