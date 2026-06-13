Atletico Madrid leapfrog Barcelona in Marc Cucurella chase

La Liga champions Barcelona have fallen behind Atletico Madrid in the race to sign 27-year-old Spanish international Marc Cucurella from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are interested in Marc Cucurella. The two La Liga giants are eager to reinforce their defensive units by signing a left-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Chelsea defender.

However, the report by Fichajes has revealed that the Colchoneros have overtaken Barcelona in the battle for the Spaniard’s signature. Meanwhile, an update by Ben Jacobs has revealed that Atletico Madrid will soon begin negotiations to sign Cucurella from Chelsea.

How has Marc Cucurella fared at Chelsea so far?

Marc Cucurella has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £63 million in August 2022. Despite a slow start, the 27-year-old has been exceptional for most of his stint with the West London club.

Cucurella has made over 150 appearances for Chelsea thus far while contributing nine goals and 13 assists, becoming a pivotal figure in the club’s backline. Meanwhile, the Spanish defender’s exploits have piqued the attention of top European clubs. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

La Liga return on the cards?

Marc Cucurella has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for several months. The continued interest is understandable, even though Hansi Flick has two left-backs in his squad. However, Alejandro Balde has not been consistent enough over the past 12 months, leading to reports that the reigning La Liga champions are concerned about his form and attitude. So, Cucurella is an option worth considering for Barcelona.

As for Atletico Madrid, the Spanish giants also reportedly hold a long-standing interest in the Spaniard. The Colchoneros are combing the market for a left-back, as Matteo Ruggeri has not been consistent enough in his debut season and has recently been linked with a move away from Estadio Metropolitano. So, they need a top-class alternative, and Cucurella is an option worth considering.

With Atletico Madrid ready to open talks to sign the Spanish international, Barcelona must ramp up their efforts to sign him or risk falling behind their La Liga rivals further. Meanwhile, Chelsea must prepare for his potential departure, with recent reports linking them with Alejandro Grimaldo as a replacement option.