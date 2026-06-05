Chelsea eyeing Alejandro Grimaldo as Marc Cucurella replacement, face Barcelona threat

Chelsea are mulling over signing 30-year-old Spanish international Alejandro Grimaldo from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Alejandro Grimaldo has recorded 26 goal contributions this season, showing impeccable productivity for a full-back. He is now being considered a potential replacement for Marc Cucurella. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Leverkusen Bayer defender is also the subject of interest from Barcelona.

The 30-year-old will be excited about a potential move to a top club this summer, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Barcelona could provide him with the platform to reach a high level and push for major trophies. He would be able to experience Champions League football with them next season. With Alejandro Balde struggling for consistency, his compatriot can be a top-notch alternative next season.

On the other hand, Chelsea finished in the mid-table positions in the Premier League and will not be able to offer him European football. The Blues are worried about Marc Cucurella’s long-term future amid his reported links with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Grimaldo has been a quality performer for Bayer Leverkusen, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League and in La Liga. The Spaniard has played under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen, and he helped the newly appointed Chelsea manager win the league title during his time in Germany.

Also Read: Three players Chelsea should target under Xabi Alonso

So, it is hardly surprising that the experienced left-back has now emerged as a target for Chelsea as they look to rebuild their squad. It will be interesting to see if Alonso can convince the 30-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea certainly have the financial means to convince the German club.

Barcelona keen on Grimaldo move

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking to add more depth to the left-back department as well. The experienced defender could be a very useful acquisition for them. Even though the Spanish international is on the wrong side of 30, he is at the peak of his career, and he could be a very important player for Chelsea or Barcelona in the coming seasons.

This is the right time for the Spanish defender to take the next step and join an elite club where he can win major trophies. He has consistently shown his quality in Germany. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Spanish defender certainly has the quality to replace Cucurella at Stamford Bridge.