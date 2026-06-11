Manchester United could look at exploring a move for LOSC Lille’s impressive forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo to strengthen their attacking unit

Manchester United are considering a move for LOSC Lille forward Matias Fernández-Pardo to bolster their attacking ranks, per Fichajes. Michael Carrick’s side are pushing to add attacking depth this summer as they prepare for the new campaign. The 21-year-old has drawn interest from multiple suitors in the European transfer market.

The Belgian registered 15 goal contributions in 41 games for Lille across all competitions this season. Teams like Newcastle United have shown interest recently as per reports, but they are not the only ones in the mix.

A crowded shortlist

Recent reports have linked Liverpool and Bayern Munich with potential interest in the attacker, and Manchester United have now emerged as contenders. Per Fichajes, United could explore a move for the forward, with reports suggesting a fee rising to €60 million in the current market climate.

The report also notes that United are keeping a close watch on Brentford’s Igor Thiago. However, the versatility of Fernández-Pardo—capable of playing across the front line—combined with his proven scoring record, could see Manchester United favour a move for the Lille star rather than the Brazilian alternative.

A natural fit?

Fernández-Pardo is a two-footed, highly versatile attacker capable of playing on both wings, though his primary strength is the centre-forward role. Manchester United could see Joshua Zirkzee reportedly depart following an underwhelming spell since joining from Bologna in 2024, with Fernández-Pardo potentially acting as his replacement. His adaptability across the attacking line would provide United with tactical flexibility and goal-threat depth alongside striker Benjamin Sesko.

Fernandez-Pardo would be a great investment for the Red Devils, given they could add a competitive forward to their squad. If Manchester United United secure him, it would signal a significant outlay for a player capable of adding both goal-scoring threat and creative efficiency to their attacking unit. On an overall note, The LOSC Lille attacker could be a smart signing for the club, given everything he offers from an attacking sense as well as the price point mentioned in the report.