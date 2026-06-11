Juventus lining up dry loan move for Djed Spence

Struggling Serie A giants Juventus will look to sign 25-year-old English international Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on loan this summer.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Djed Spence is the subject of interest from Juventus. The Serie A giants are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a versatile full-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

The report by Hooligan Soccer has revealed the Italian club will launch a loan move without a purchase option to sign the Englishman in the summer transfer window. However, such an operation will unlikely convince Tottenham, as they have slapped a price tag of $46-52 million on Spence.

How has Djed Spence fared at Tottenham so far?

Djed Spence has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in July 2022. The 25-year-old arrived amid hype surrounding him after an impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest. However, Antonio Conte was not a fan, and the player needed three loan spells before finally establishing a foothold at the North London club.

Since then, Spence has risen in stature in the last 18 months, as he has been one of the most reliable performers for Tottenham during the recent relegation battle. Spence racked up over 3,000 minutes of game time in 44 appearances in all competitions thus far in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, the English full-back’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Juventus will be among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Juventus’s interest in Djed Spence is understandable. The Serie A giants are in a spot of bother over Andrea Cambiaso’s long-term future amid his links with high-profile Premier League clubs. The Italian international’s departure will create a void in the defensive unit, and Spence, due to his ability to play as a left-back and a right-back equally adeptly, is a viable target.

Additionally, Pierre Kalulu’s long-term future is uncertain amid his links with Premier League giants. While the Bianconeri signed Emil Holm on loan from Bologna a few weeks ago, he is not a long-term solution for the right-back berth. With Spence having prior experience in Serie A with Genoa, he can settle down quickly in Turin.

However, Juventus’s desire to seal a dry loan move for the Englishman puts a summer move at risk. With Tottenham demanding $46-52 million to sell Spence, a temporary deal will be surprising if it materialises.