Tottenham begin discussions to sign Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 29-year-old Brazilian international Gleison Bremer from struggling Serie A giants Juventus this summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Tuttosport, Gleison Bremer is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Juventus defender.

The report by Tuttosport has revealed that Juventus will hold out for €58 million to part ways with the South American defender, with Tottenham opening talks to secure his services. Meanwhile, the former Torino defender is open to embarking on a new adventure in the summer transfer window.

How has Gleison Bremer fared at Juventus?

Gleison Bremer has been one of the most reliable defenders in Serie A for nearly a decade. The 29-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil before arriving in Europe by joining Torino in July 2018. He spent four years at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino before moving across Turin by joining Juventus in July 2022.

While Bremer has made significant progress during his spell with Juventus, fitness issues have plagued him in recent years. The Brazilian international has made over 100 appearances for the Bianconeri thus far, chipping in with 12 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, his progress reportedly piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Gleison Bremer has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as the struggling North London giants are concerned about Cristian Romero’s long-term future. Recent reports have suggested that they may sanction the Argentine defender’s departure this summer.

Additionally, Radu Dragusin has been increasingly frustrated by his situation at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with his agent repeatedly discussing a possible exit in the media. So, while Marcos Senesi is reportedly on the verge of joining Tottenham, they need another option for the central defensive spots.

However, while Bremer is a viable target, it is unclear if Tottenham will be ready to pay €58 million to sign the 29-year-old Juventus centre-back. Nevertheless, the Brazilian defender’s readiness to embrace a new adventure bolsters the Premier League club’s prospects, and they will hope to quickly seal a summer deal during negotiations with the Serie A outfit.