Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh

Leeds United will look to sign 19-year-old Gambian centre-back Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh from Norwegian club Tromso IL this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Tromso IL prospect.

However, the teenage sensation is also a target for Trabzonspor. However, the report by Rudy Galetti has suggested that the Turkish club and Leeds United are behind FC Koln in the battle for his signature, as the Billy Goats are ready to submit a bid worth €6 million to sign Kinteh once they finalise the sale of Said El Mala.

Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh and his rapid rise

Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. The 19-year-old has been in Norway since March 2025, having joined Tromso IL from Academy Mawade Wade. Since then, he has made significant progress, becoming a regular for senior side.

The Gambian defender has amassed 755 minutes of game time in 11 appearances thus far in the 2026 season. Meanwhile, Kinteh’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Leeds United among his prospective suitors this year.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Leeds United’s interest in Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh is understandable. While Daniel Farke has several centre-backs in his squad, Sebastiaan Bornauw faces an uncertain future at Elland Road amid his reported links with FC Koln. With Farke employing a 3-5-2 formation during Leeds United’s resurgence in the second half of the 2025/26 season, they must sign a new central defender.

Several candidates, including Ousmane Diomande, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s radar. Kinteh is also a viable target, as his age profile suits the West Midlands club’s requirements as they look to build a long-term project at Elland Road.

With Koln lining up a bid worth €6 million, Leeds United and Trabzonspor are running out of time to seal a deal. However, with the offer contingent on the sale of Said El Mala, Leeds United and Trabzonspor retain a window to move before the Bundesliga club can act. Meanwhile, recent reports have linked the teenage prospect with several Premier League bigwigs, including Chelsea and Manchester United.