Inter Milan front-runners to sign Marco Palestra

Inter Milan are leading the chase for Marco Palestra despite widespread interest from English and Spanish sides.

Atalanta have a decision to make on Marco Palestra’s future, with recent signs pointing towards their openness to sell. Inter Milan are seen as the frontrunners as per Tutto Mercato Web, with the Nerazzurri poised to beat the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and even Barcelona for the talented right-back.

Marco Palestra had a wonderful loan spell at Cagliari, as he prepares to return to parent club Atalanta. The Bergamo giants are aware of the huge interest in the talented right-back, as a host of Premier League teams were interested earlier, as per reports.

Arsenal are part of that queue, while Manchester City are also thought to be keen on the defender. Both Premier League giants are eager to bring in a new right-back, as the Gunners could potentially view Palestra as a replacement for Ben White if he were to leave. Manchester City are reportedly looking at names like Valentino Livramento, but could consider Palestra as an alternative of sorts.

Inter Milan leading the Marco Palestra race?

Barcelona were also reportedly mentioned as suitors a while back, as they too are eager to add a new right-back to compete with Jules Kounde. However, all those suitors are expected to fall behind in the race for the 21-year-old, as Inter Milan are seen as the favourites.

Fabrizio Romano had reported a few days ago how Inter Milan had made their intentions clear on Palestra, offering €40 million. Atalanta are holding out for €50 million, while dialogue between the two clubs is expected to continue in the background.

Why are Inter Milan chasing Marco Palestra?

Inter Milan sold Denzel Dumfries to Real Madrid, and now they seek a viable replacement for the impressive Dutchman. They have monitored Palestra’s displays throughout the season and view him as a natural replacement for their right-sided position. A recent story linking Newcastle United to Palestra also stated the 21-year-old is eager to stay in Italy, which makes the Nerazzurri firm favourites.

While Palestra is counted as a right-back, he played as a right wing-back with Cagliari, featuring in the role 31 times out of the 37 games he played last season. This is why Inter Milan are considering him a viable replacement for Dumfries, although they must get closer to Atalanta’s asking price to seal the deal.