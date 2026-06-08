Arsenal making progress in talks to sign Emmanuel Mbemba

Arsenal continue to make progress in their pursuit of PSG teenager Emmanuel Mbemba, with the Parisians still fighting to keep him.

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign PSG teenager Emmanuel Mbemba, with the Parisians fighting to keep him on a new contract. The 18-year-old left-back prospect is a long-term target for Mikel Arteta. Arsenal view his size, power, and ball-carrying ability as central to their left-back vision, as reported by Sebastian Vidal.

Arsenal have opened talks with Mbemba’s representatives to structure an offer. PSG are simultaneously planning a contract renewal to retain the player, with a recent report stating he could be signed for as little as £150,000 in training compensation.

Can Arsenal lure Mbemba from PSG?

Mbemba is a left-side defender trained as both centre-back and left-back. Arsenal’s interest stems from his developmental fit as a long-term left-back, with his technical and physical profile matching Arteta’s preference for ball-carrying defenders in the role.

PSG’s pathway is blocked by Nuno Mendes; Arsenal offer Mbemba development via the U-21 side and first-team training access. Piero Hincapie and Real Madrid linked-Riccardo Calafiori are Arteta’s current options, but Mbemba’s youth suggests he is viewed as a future prospect rather than an immediate starter. Reports suggest Mbemba is willing to make the switch.

Arsenal’s young-player strategy

Arsenal are strengthening their first-team squad while building a young core in parallel. Recent links to Jeremy Monga reflect this approach, as do the Mbemba talks. The club plan to integrate Mbemba into their U-21 system initially, with opportunities to train with the first-team squad and appearances in cup and European competitions potentially accelerating his pathway.