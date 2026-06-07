Arsenal initiate move to sign Emmanuel Mbemba

Arsenal have approached to sign highly rated PSG defensive prospect Emmanuel Mbemba, although the Parisians are still fighting to keep him.

Arsenal have approached 18-year-old PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba for a reported training compensation fee of £150,000, according to BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella, though the Parisians are fighting to retain him. The North London club’s move underscores a strategic push to build depth by adding youth prospects closer to breaking into first-team contention.

Arsenal are focused on strengthening their first team, but Mikel Arteta also wants to keep building in the background by adding to the youth sides. The Gunners are looking out for players who are much further along in their developmental arc and closer to breaking into the first team in the near future.

While the North London outfit probably have one of the most formidable defensive setups in world football, they are determined to keep developing young stars in the background. Hence, their interest in a certain PSG teenager, Emmanuel Mbemba, makes sense from a lot of angles, as they are now closing in on signing the 18-year-old PSG wonderkid.

Why are Arsenal chasing PSG talent Emmanuel Mbemba?

Mbemba, who captains PSG’s Under-19 side, fits that strategy: a centre-back and left-back versatile enough to be viewed by Arsenal as a long-term left-back option. The club are willing to loan him out, mirroring their pathway for William Saliba, with an expected temporary deal lasting at least until January 2027 to address work permit issues. This move signals Arsenal may prioritise developing Mbemba internally over external left-back recruitment.

The Gunners have initiated contact with Mbemba’s camp, according to BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella, with discussions ongoing. PSG have offered him a new contract to retain the talent, but the Gunners are expected to press their pursuit, having tabled what sources describe as a compelling offer. Mbemba is understood to be open to the move.

Mbemba’s standout traits are size, power, and ball-carrying ability, which align with the full-back profile Arteta values. The Spaniard has a track record of developing centre-backs into elite full-backs, and Mbemba arrives young, aligning with that developmental model. At a modest compensation fee, this signing underscores Arsenal’s youth recruitment strategy.

Arsenal keen to bring more youth talents

Arsenal’s youth recruitment push, as reported extensively via HandOfArsenal, includes talents like Elijah Upson and Sam Amissah, signalling a thoroughgoing academy refresh. The move for Mbemba exemplifies that long-term vision. They are also closing in on Leicester City talent Jeremy Monga as things stand, with the teenager seen as a bright talent in English circles.

PSG will press to retain the teenager, but Arsenal’s compelling offer is expected to test Mbemba’s resolve in the coming days. Overall, the teenager is seen as a great addition to their setup for the future, as he will be expected to partake with the youth sides but at times be closer to the first team, as seen with talents like Marli Salmon.