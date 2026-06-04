Aston Villa, Tottenham told to pay €40 million to sign Vangelis Pavlidis

SL Benfica will offer a significant discount on the release clause in Vangelis Pavlidis’s contract amid his links with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to a report by A Bola, as relayed by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Vangelis Pavlidis. The two Premier League giants are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old SL Benfica centre-forward.

The Thessaloniki-born attacker has a release clause worth €100 million in his contract with Benfica, though the Primeira Liga giants are ready to sell him for a discounted rate of €40 million. The current valuation is still a significant profit on the €18 million they paid to sign him from AZ Alkmaar.

Vangelis Pavlidis and his exploits in Portugal

Vangelis Pavlidis has been one of the world’s most productive attackers since joining SL Benfica from AZ Alkmaar in a deal worth €18 million in July 2024. The 27-year-old was already a prolific striker during his spell with the Eredivisie outfit. However, he made considerable progress in the last two seasons.

The Greek striker enjoyed a solid 2025/26 campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing six assists in 53 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe. Premier League outfits, in particular, are keen on signing Pavlidis, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Aston Villa’s interest in Vangelis Pavlidis makes sense. While the West Midlands outfit signed Tammy Abraham earlier this year, recent reports have suggested that a summer move away from Villa Park is on the cards for the English international. So, with Ollie Watkins on the wrong side of 30, the Villans need an alternative.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, they need a world-class striker to regain prominence in the Premier League. Dominic Solanke has struggled with fitness issues throughout his spell with the North London club, while Randal Kolo Muani will not complete a permanent move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So, Pavlidis is an option worth considering for the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, Benfica’s asking price of €40 million makes him an appealing target. The 27-year-old Greek international is at the peak of his career and has shown remarkable productivity. However, the lure of playing in the UEFA Champions League may be Aston Villa’s trump card in the battle for his signature.