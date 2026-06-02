Nottingham Forest planning contract talks with Ibrahim Sangare amid Manchester United links

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United are keen on acquiring the services of Ibrahim Sangare, but they are unlikely to get their hands on the Ivory Coast international. Nottingham Forest have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

The Tricky Trees are committed to secure his long-term future with a new deal. They are ready to reward him for his performances with a significant pay hike. Forest are thus looking to fend off interest from top clubs with the new deal and ensure they do not weaken Vitor Pereira’s squad to avoid another relegation battle.

With Elliot Anderson likely to leave this summer amid his reported links with Manchester City, they do not want to lose out on both their starting midfielders in the same window. Anderson’s departure could raise as much as £100 million, which could be used to further bolster their squad.

As for Sangare, the Ivorian midfielder joined the Premier League outfit in the summer of 2023 from PSV Eindhoven. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the cornerstones in Pereira’s team. His strong physical presence and ability to win the ball back make him an integral part of their setup.

Manchester United will have to look elsewhere

The 28-year-old was involved in 43 matches in the recently concluded campaign, and he even contributed towards five goals. His consistent performances and great defensive abilities have placed him on Manchester United’s radar. The Red Devils are looking to replace Casemiro and must dip into the market for a world-class midfielder.

With the exit-linked Manuel Ugarte also likely to leave amid Manchester United’s reported readiness to cash in on him, Sangare could be an ideal signing for them. The former PSV Eindhoven midfielder could forge a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of the park. His Premier League acclimatisation should also shorten the settling-in period.

However, United will struggle to secure his services, as Nottingham Forest do not intend to negotiate his departure. With Sangare set to enter the final two years of his deal, the Midlands outfit are already planning to renew his terms.

The report by Football Insider has revealed that Forest will allow him to focus on the World Cup for now, but once he returns from the global event, the 28-year-old will have a new deal on the table. If renewal talks go as planned, the Red Devils will have to look at alternatives in their attempt to revamp their midfield. Recent reports have heavily linked them with Ederson.