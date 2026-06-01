Tottenham keen on Jean-Matteo Bahoya, price revealed

Tottenham are reportedly interested in Jean-Matteo Bahoya from Eintracht Frankfurt, who has a valuation of €70 million in the current market.

Tottenham are focused on bringing in quality players in the upcoming transfer window, with Roberto De Zerbi keen on improving his options in the wide areas. As per Fichajes, Spurs are interested in Jean-Matteo Bahoya, whom Eintracht Frankfurt values at €70 million.

Roberto De Zerbi has a big challenge on his hands to improve this Tottenham squad ahead of the summer. The team barely escaped relegation in what was an otherwise dreadful season across all fronts, and much of the blame has been directed towards the final third, despite the many injuries they endured.

The North London side are focused on bringing in quality players in the upcoming window, with a particular emphasis on the attacking areas. Wingers are a priority ahead of the next window, as De Zerbi has a few options laid out, including French attacker Jean-Matteo Bahoya of Eintracht Frankfurt, who had attracted Arsenal’s interest before the January window, as per reports.

Tottenham to chase Jean-Matteo Bahoya?

Bahoya has had two productive seasons with Frankfurt since joining them from Angers in 2024. With 37 appearances in the 2025–26 season, the winger produced four goals and four assists across all competitions for the German outfit, as the 21-year-old showed plenty of promise for future improvement.

Spurs are interested in a left winger ahead of the next window, and the idea of pursuing Bahoya could be optimal for them. They plan to build a young core of players capable of developing at the highest level of the Premier League, with a clear focus on the future. Hence, they are interested, but Frankfurt’s €70 million valuation could play a decisive role in the race.

Are Tottenham targeting other wingers?

Bahoya’s €70 million asking price could be a stumbling block for Spurs in their pursuit, as Frankfurt are aware of the player’s future value and may not offer significant discounts. While there is scope for negotiation, Tottenham could switch targets if talks prove unsuccessful, with Real Betis’ Ez Abde reportedly on their radar.

Savinho is also being linked according to reports, as Spurs have several names on their shortlist apart from Bahoya. There is a strong likelihood they will bring in suitable profiles for De Zerbi’s system, and they could pursue Bahoya with intent if the asking price becomes more reasonable.